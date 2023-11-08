Deshaun Watson Gives Big Health Update After Week 9 Start
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has provided an update on his health after starting in Week 9.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Unlike the last time he took the field, Watson played the entire game (and with great results), showing that he's made significant progress in his recovery from a nagging shoulder injury.
That being said, with Watson's injury saga being so unpredictable, fans are eager to know how he's feeling following that appearance. Thankfully, he provided a great update on Wednesday.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Watson told reporters that he's feeling good physically after facing the Cardinals and that his Monday didn't involve any different kind of recovery than usual. Considering how much of a rollercoaster his injury rehab has been, this is a major win that Watson's enjoying a normal routine after a game.
The Browns' offensive line certainly deserves some big praise for helping out their QB in Week 9. Arizona only managed 5 quarterback hits and a lone sack on Sunday, which kept plays where Watson's shoulder could be re-aggravated to a minimum.
The former Pro Bowler being relatively healthy for a second straight week sets him up to get back into a groove after a great first game back. Watson's return going off without a hitch is perfect timing, too, as he now has some positive momentum on his side while he prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.
Cleveland definitely needs its QB at his best if the team is to defeat the current AFC North leaders on Sunday. A stress-free week leading up to this divisional showdown should certainly help him and the team.
