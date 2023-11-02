Deshaun Watson Admits He Made Mistake During Injury Rehab
The Browns QB showed some accountability by admitting to a mistake he made while recovering from his shoulder injury.
Deshaun Watson's health has been one of the main talking points for Cleveland Browns fans this season. After all, the veteran quarterback has been injured more often than not this fall, most recently re-aggravating his shoulder injury during the Browns' Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, resulting in another premature exit.
Both the coaching staff and Watson can be blamed for how his injury has been handled, but it was the 28-year-old signal-caller who took accountability for the situation on Thursday.
Deshaun Watson Injury News
Watson admits that he may have "jumped the gun" by facing the Colts in Week 7, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. He added that he's going to work with the "experts" to let them know how his body is feeling to ensure the best recovery possible.
""At the end of the day, you gotta listen to the experts... This is my first time dealing with [this injury]. I know my body, so I'm keeping track of everything that I'm doing and letting them know what's going on.""- Deshaun Watson
Team practice has gone well for Watson this week, with some reporters even saying that he looks "sharp." At the same time, the ex-Clemson Tiger also told the media on Thursday that he's "not even sure" if he'll be healthy enough to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Even if Watson can't play in Week 9, his taking accountability is refreshing. This injury situation has been a mess from the jump. After all, the situation began to snowball after Watson potentially misled teammates about his health back in Week 4.
At the same time, the Browns aren't exactly blameless. Yes, Watson is their franchise QB and knows his own body, but what's the point of having team doctors if a player can overrule when he does/doesn't play? At some point, the medical staff needs to stop Watson from being his own worst enemy.
Hopefully, Watson sticks to his rehab plan and doesn't come back until he's ready. In the meantime, P.J. Walker will likely start against the Cardinals this weekend. The 2020 XFL MVP has completed 49.5% of passes for 618 yards with 1 touchdown to 5 interceptions in 3 games (two starts) this season.
