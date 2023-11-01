Browns Give Major Deshaun Watson Injury Update to Begin Week 9
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation will be monitored closely once again in Week 9. On Wednesday, it was revealed that no Browns QB would be speaking with media, which seemed to be a bad sign regarding Deshaun Watson's availability for this Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has now provided a significant update on Cleveland's starter.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Watson is set to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, which is notable development for the ailing signal-caller. Though it's not a full session, Watson already getting some reps in at least gives him a shot to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 9.
Unlike last week, the Browns aren't ruling out Watson ahead of time, either. Stefanski said the team won't likely know its starter until they have to announce their inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
That leaves the question of starter up in the air, but it opens the door for Watson to make his return versus Arizona. In Week 7, the former Pro Bowler was a DNP to start the week, then logged limited and full practices on the ensuing days before ultimately playing against the Indianapolis Colts.
Meanwhile, Watson recorded three straight DNPs before Week 8, so even getting in a limited session is a sign of real progress.
While Watson is still trying to settle in after a tumultuous start to his time in Cleveland, he gives this team the best chance to win under center. P.J. Walker has shown clear limitations, and his poor decision-making (including 7 turnovers in 3 appearances) puts extra pressure on the defense to carry this squad to victories.
Watson's last healthy performance -- when he completed 81% of his passes for 289 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 -- appeared to be a step in the right direction before his injury derailed him.
As long as Watson avoids any DNPs this week in practice, there's a shot he plays against the Cardinals.
