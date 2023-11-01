Browns' QB Drama Continues on First Day of Week 9 Practice
Now that the NFL trade deadline is behind them, the Cleveland Browns can officially turn their attention toward Week 9. With no moves at quarterback, the group of Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears to be locked in for the second half of the season.
This QB room has already endured its fair share of drama, and that's still true heading into another game.
None of the Browns' quarterbacks will speak with the media on Wednesday. This has raised some eyebrows since this is the usual day to hear from a signal-caller as they preview the upcoming matchup.
Watson's media availability has been a pretty spot-on indicator of his game status. Last Wednesday, he wasn't on the list of players who'd speak with reporters and was promptly ruled out, although he did eventually talk with them on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Watson held his normal Wednesday press conference prior to the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and he then made the start in that contest (though he was pulled in the first quarter).
As a result, this could indicate that another Walker start is coming. Not putting him at the podium now, however, leaves Cleveland's plans open and allows the coaching staff to assess if Watson will be able to give it a go.
The Browns have gone 2-1 in games Walker has appeared in this season, and it should've been 3-0 before last week's collapse against the Seattle Seahawks. The QB was at the center of that win slipping away, as his late interception gave the Seahawks the ball back with prime field position for their eventual game-winning drive.
No one is asking Walker to be a world-beater under center, but he needs to clean up his decision-making. He's committed a whopping 7 turnovers (5 INTs, 2 fumbles) in 3 games, which only puts even more pressure on this elite defense to step up.
Cleveland has expressed some faith in Walker by not trading for a different backup at the deadline. It's on him to prove the team right if he draws another start in Week 9.
