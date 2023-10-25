Wednesday's Deshaun Watson Update Paints Bleak Week 8 Picture
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's health remains in question as he is pulled out of the Week 7 game and remains absent from media sessions, indicating a possible minor absence from Week 8.
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is once again murky. Deshaun Watson's return in Week 7 was short-lived, as Kevin Stefanski chose to pull his starter to protect him. That decision has prompted plenty of questions on how healthy the QB really is.
While Cleveland has expressed some optimism around its top signal-caller, Wednesday's update paints a bleak picture.
Watson is not on the list of players who will be speaking with the media on the day of the first Week 8 practice. This is highly unusual since the quarterback normally talks with reporters on Wednesdays to preview the upcoming matchup.
Unfortunately, Browns fans have already seen this type of scenario play out before. Watson didn't talk with the media coming out of the bye, which eventually led to P.J. Walker starting against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Watson did participate in his usual Wednesday session with reporters last week, and he drew the start against the Indianapolis Colts.
As a result, we can take this a major hint that Watson won't be suiting up in Week 8. More info seems to come out by the day on his shoulder injury, which is much more serious than previously thought.
It's obvious Watson is still working his way back to 100%, whether that's on the phyiscal or mental side. Regardless, it means the QB likely need more time before he's back at a state where he can play an entire game without any concerns.
This news puts backup P.J. Walker in line to serve as QB1 once again in Week 8. He'll face a tough test against a Seattle Seahawks secondary full of playmakers, and he'll have to do so without RB1 Jerome Ford to lean upon.
Still planning to back the Browns in Week 8? Then check out DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can snag $200 in bonus bets at DK by claiming the offer below and placing a first wager of only $5. This deal gets even better, though, as the credits are instant -- so you get your bonus no matter what! Sign up today before this promotion's gone!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
In other Browns news: