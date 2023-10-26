Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence With Fiery Comments on Contract Amid Injury Troubles
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Thursday, giving some passionate comments on his shoulder injury and contract.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury saga has been frustrating for all parties involved. While the messaging from people on the inside is confusing at times, those on the outside have their own theories, including a belief the quarterback is happy to miss games due to his massive $230 million guaranteed contract.
After Watson didn't speak with the media like he usually does on Wednesday, he held a surprise press conference on Thursday to address the elephant in the room.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
The Browns' franchise QB said he's well aware of the narratives surrounding his longer-than-expected absence. He directly addressed the doubters, asking rhetorically, "Why wouldn't I want to play? I just worked my a** off for two years to get back to play."
His fiery comments toward his detractors continued, claiming, "If it doesn't come from me, all that other stuff is bull****."
Watson's statements, including his not-safe-for-work language, show the emotion he's feeling over the situation. There is all kinds of discussion around the QB right now, which just adds extra distractions as he focuses on getting back to 100%.
The previous handling of the injury by both Watson and the team definitely hasn't helped matters, however. The quarterback ducked out of his media availability two weeks ago, but unlike this week, he didn't speak at all. That unsurprisingly left those on the outside to speculate.
Meanwhile, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up a can of worms when he said Watson was medically cleared a few weeks ago. GM Andrew Berry offered a contradictory view right after that, though, leading to even more confusion.
It's very possible that Watson's injury is causing some strife within the organization, though all parties have been a little more transparent recently. Hopefully this drama doesn't end up derailing a very promising season if it continues.
