Conflicting New Info Emerges on Deshaun Watson's Injury Return
Deshaun Watson's health continues to be the biggest storyline surrounding the Cleveland Browns. What was once considered a minor issue has turned into a potentially major one with the quarterback missing his second straight game in Week 6.
As if this saga couldn't get even more complicated, conflicting information has emerged on Watson's possible return.
First, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Watson could "miss multiple more games" due to his rotator cuff injury. Cabot pointed to the Browns wanting the QB to be "pain-free & throwing normally," which isn't a stage he's reached just yet.
Then ESPN's Adam Schefter came out with a different take on the former Pro Bowler's recovery. He quoted two sources who both see Week 7 as a legitimate return point for Watson.
Cabot then followed up in response to Schefter's reporting, highlighting that Watson suiting up against the Indianpolis Colts next week is the goal, though he has a ways to go yet before that's even a possibility.
It's no surprise there's even more continued mixed messaging on Watson's health considering how messy this problem has been handled. We already had players believing Watson would play before being blindedsed just hours before kickoff in Week 5. Then there was head coach Kevin Stefanski saying Watson was medically cleared before GM Andrew Berry claimed a few days later that everyone around the organization knew the QB was in no shape to suit up.
There's even contradictory info on the play Watson was actually injured.
The quarterback failing to address his injury only adds to the confusion. Browns fans deserve to know the truth, though, whatever it actually is.
