P.J. Walker Accidentally Leaks Browns' Week 6 QB Plans
Walker to take charge as the Browns' quarterback in Week 6? Watson's injury pushes Walker to the forefront, and his scheduled media talk suggests that he could very well be the one leading the team against the 49ers.
As the Browns prepare to defend their home field against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland faithful have been wondering just who'll be under center in Week 6. Deshaun Watson continues to be aloof as he deals with a shoulder injury, putting all the spotlight on backup quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker.
Well, it looks like Browns fans may have accidentally gotten their answer on Thursday.
Browns Starting QB Week 6
Browns insider Jeff Schudel reports that Walker told him on Thursday morning that he'd talk to the reporters "tomorrow" (Friday). If Cleveland had no plans to start the 28-year-old this weekend, chances are there'd be no reason for him to talk to the media after the final practice of the week.
Walker accidentally revealing the Browns' Week 6 QB plans comes a day after Watson's banged-up rotator cuff held him out of another practice. With Thompson-Robinson as the only other option, Cleveland had no choice but to promote the ex-Temple Owl from the practice squad.
The leaked QB plans aren't all that surprising, though. After all, Orange and Brown Report's Brad Stainbrook reported earlier this week that Walker was the top candidate to start against the 49ers.
It'll be interesting to see how Walker fairs in his first start of the 2023 campaign. The Elizabeth, NJ native hasn't found the same kind of success that he did in the XFL, going 4-3 with a 57.5% completion rate, 1,461 passing yards, five touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 63.9 passer rate in seven career NFL starts.
Even if those stats aren't eye-popping, they're still an improvement over DTR's Week 4 performance. Despite showing potential in the preseason, the rookie QB couldn't handle the regular-season action, finishing with a 52.8% completion and three INTs without a TD against the Ravens.
Nevertheless, it's going to take the best game of Walker's career to help upset the 49ers. Sportsbooks across the country are heavily siding with San Francisco with some favoring the visitors to beat the Browns by more than one touchdown.
