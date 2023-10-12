5 Most Likely Browns to Be Inactive in Week 6 vs. 49ers
The Cleveland Browns are back in action this week following their bye. With the juggernaut San Francisco 49ers on tap, Cleveland will need to maximize its active gameday spots to have a shot at the upset.
Unfortunately, a few players won't make the cut due to performance or injuries. Here are the five Browns who are most likely to be inactive in Week 6.
Browns Inactives Prediction Week 6 vs. 49ers
1. Deshaun Watson
The biggest topic around Cleveland this week centers on the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Pro Bowler is reportedly dealing with a rotator cuff contusion that sidelined him in Week 4 and is still bothering him after the bye.
With the overall sentiment around Watson incredibly low right now and the Browns already making changes to the depth chart behind him, it doesn't look good right now. Further adding to the pessimism is the fact he didn't practice on Wednesday, which puts him behind in preparation for the game against San Francisco.
Kevin Stefanski already revealed that practice squad QB P.J. Walker has been promoted to the main backup role in Week 6, which bumps down rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to No. 3. Considering DTR's struggles in his first career start, it's clear that the promising UCLA product still has a ways to go before he's ready to execute at a high level in the pros.
Watson's early injury indications point to Walker making the eighth start of his career. He previously went 4-3 with the Carolina Panthers from 2020-2022. A quick turnaround from practice squad to possible starter along with a matchup against a ravenous 49ers defense doesn't put the former XFL standout in an amazing position to succeed, though.