Browns Preparing For Massive Quarterback Change in Week 6
Dorian Thompson-Robinson season was short-lived.
The Cleveland Browns' bye week is over and a Week 6 date with the San Francisco 49ers is on the horizon. As the Browns prepare for one of their biggest games of the season, many fans are wondering if quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to suit up this weekend.
After all, Watson infamously sat out of a Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens with a mysterious injury. Backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was forced to start in his place without much preparation, resulting in a 28-3 loss.
With Watson still a question mark against the 49ers, Orange and Brown Report's Brad Stainbrook indicates that P.J. Walker could start for Cleveland if No. 4 can't go.
NFL sources close to Stainbrook told the reporter that Walker is the likeliest candidate to start if Watson is inactive this weekend. The 28-year-old gunslinger was signed to the Browns' practice squad at the end of August and even served as the backup QB in the loss to the Ravens.
On one hand, Browns fans are breathing a sigh of relief if it means avoiding another DTR start. After all, the rookie QB only completed 52.8% of passes for 121 yards and three interceptions against Baltimore.
On the flip side, it isn't like Walker is a major upgrade. The 2020 XFL passing yards leader hasn't found much NFL success, going 4-3 in seven career starts while tallying 1,461 passing yards, five TDs, and 11 interceptions with a 63.9 passer rating.
The silver lining here is that Watson hasn't been ruled out just yet. Although the veteran signal-caller didn't practice with teammates on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that his QB Is "day-to-day" and "getting better."
Watson easily gives the Browns their best chance at beating the 49ers in Week 6. Although he hasn't been the most consistent QB this season, he's still an upgrade over Thompson-Robinson and Walker, averaging 226.0 passing yards with four TDs and two INTs with a 63.7% completion rate through three 2023 starts.
Whether it's Watson, Walker, or DTR under center come Sunday, Cleveland has an uphill battle in the cards against one of the early Super Bowl favoites for the season.
