5 Most Likely Browns Inactives in Week 4 vs. Ravens
After an emotional loss in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns bounced back this past Sunday with a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland's dominant display showed this team still has what it takes to compete even if Nick Chubb is sidelined.
Considering how good the team has looked during its two victories, there's little reason for the Browns to shake things up in Week 4. With that in mind, here are the familiar names we expect to be inactive against the Baltimore Ravens.
Browns Week 4 Predictions: Inactives vs. Ravens
1. Kahlef Hailassie
It took until the end of September, but cornerback Kahlef Hailassie finally made his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Hailassie was previously inactive for the team's first two games, but fellow CB Greg Newsome II being sidelined by an elbow injury required some extra depth at the position.
However, Hailassie's debut wasn't much to write home about. He only played in two defensive snaps, good enough for just 4% of the available snaps on defense from that game. The Western Kentucky product didn't even see any special teams usage, which is usually one way bubble players can make an impression. That's especially true of defensive backs, and you're not often going to find one who gets a gameday roster spot when they're not seeing the field for either defense or specials.
Assuming Newsome is back in Week 4, the undrafted rookie will likely be back on the bench. Veterans Martin Emerson and Mike Ford have the backup CB spots locked down behind Newsome and Denzel Ward, so it's simply efficient to waste one of 48 gameday spots on a third-stringer who may not even play.