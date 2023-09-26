3 Early Browns Trade Deadline Targets to Make a Super Bowl Run
If the Browns want to win the Super Bowl, it's better to start wheeling and dealing sooner than later.
The Cleveland Browns have begun the 2023 NFL season strong, exiting Week 3 with a 27-3 defensive masterclass against the Tennessee Titans. The solid 2-1 start to the campaign has filled the fanbase with optimism, making it seem like a potential Super Bowl run isn't that much of a pipedream.
But as good as the Browns have looked, we're far from perfect. There are still glaring issues that must be addressed — especially if we hope to compete with the NFL's other top teams.
Fortunately, there's still more than a month to go until the Oct. 31 trade deadline. That gives general manager Andrew Berry more than enough time to add some pieces to help round out the roster ahead of a potential deep playoff run.
Here are three early trade deadline targets to help the Browns make a Super Bowl run.
3 Browns Trade Deadline Targets
1. Mike Evans, WR
With Nick Chubb sidelined for the season, a bigger emphasis has been put on the Browns' passing game. Unfortunately, the aerial attack hasn't been too impressive to begin the year as Cleveland is only averaging 205.7 passing yards (No. 21) on a 63.7% completion rate (No. 23).
A big part of those struggles has to do with a lackluster wide receiver room. The Browns' wideouts only have one touchdown between them in three games. On top of that, Amari Cooper (81.0) and Elijah Moore (42.7) are the only WRs averaging more than 22.7 receiving yards per game.
So yeah, the Browns could use someone like Mike Evans to help improve the situation.
The 30-year-old veteran is one of the most consistent WRs of the last decade, recording 1,000 yards in each of his first nine seasons. He's currently on pace for more than 2,000 receiving yards this season and while that isn't sustainable, it shows that he can be the game-changer we desperately need.
Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not be keen on trading him after their strong start, he's a free agent at the end of the year. It'd be wise to trade him by the deadline rather than lose him for nothing, which is why Berry shouldn't hesitate to call Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht.
After all, Evans' arrival could even be the key to unlocking Deshaun Watson's elite form.