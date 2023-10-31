Browns vs. Cardinals Week 9 Opening Odds Believe in Big Cleveland Bounce Back
There's certainly a few plays the Cleveland Browns want back after seeing a win slip through their fingers on Sunday. However, there's plenty of season ahead, so Cleveland can't afford to let one heartbreaking loss linger.
Thankfully, this team gets a chance to lift its spirits with the Arizona Cardinals on tap in Week 9. Though ex-Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs has surprised, Arizona's still just 1-7 on the year, making this a must-win game for Cleveland to pad its record down the stretch.
Despite Dobbs' return and a stinging loss this past weekend, oddsmakers are bullish on Kevin Stefanski's group this week.
The Browns have opened as sizable 7.5-point favorities against the Cardinals. Playing at home, Cleveland is also a whopping -330 moneyline favorite, compared to +265 odds for underdog Arizona.
It's easy to see why these teams are viewed so differently. They're on opposite sides of the spectrum, with the Cardinals eyeing a top pick in next April's draft, while the Browns look like a sleeper Super Bowl contender thanks to their top-ranked defense.
Jim Schwartz's elite unit gives this team a chance to win no matter the opponent. They've been arguably the league's best over the first eight weeks of the season, ranking No. 1 in fewest total yards allowed and No. 2 in defensive DVOA. Arizona's offense, meanwhile, ranks bottom 12 or worse in yards and points scored.
Cleveland still hasn't found its offensive rhythm, especially with P.J. Walker currently starting for the injured Deshaun Watson, but the team at least has plenty of talent capable of making plays. That's often been enough for the Browns to pull out victories with the defense putting opponents in a chokehold.
I obviously like Cleveland to win this contest, but I expect things to be within a touchdown, especially considering this team's last two victories have been by three total points. The spread looks mighty attractive at this opening figure.
