Kevin Stefanski Addresses Kareem Hunt's Criticism of Coaching Staff
Cleveland Browns experience heightened emotions following another defeat, particularly from Kareem Hunt who openly criticizes team management. Stefanski, their head coach, acts decisively to manage the situation.
Emotions are running high in Cleveland after another loss for the Browns. Kareem Hunt is a prime example of that, having taken a public shot at the coaching staff immediately following Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski is wasting no time in addressing the issue, respoding to Hunt on Monday.
Stefanski is never going to be one to openly share a lot about what's going on behind the scenes, so this is probably the last we'll hear about the situation from him. But what he did say really does seem to be the right approach.
Sometimes players get frustrated — especially when they feel like they're not being given the opportunities they deserve. Kareem Hunt believes he can help this team win, and it frustrates him when he doesn't get the chance to do so.
Should he vent about it to the media? Probably not. But is there anything wrong about feeling that way? Of course not.
The bigger issue would be if Hunt didn't want the ball with the game on the line. If Hunt came out and said "I'm glad I didn't get the ball on that crucial down" then we'd really have something worth worrying about.
Hunt wants to win games, and he wants to do everything he can to help the Browns do exactly that. Stefanski respects that, and there are no doubts that the two sides will hash this out with no drama.
If Stefanski does have any concerns, Week 9 would be a great time to get Hunt more involved. The Browns draw a prime matchup against an Arizona Cardinals team that has allowed the NFL's seventh-most rushing yards to opponents, giving up a shade over 130 per game.
Looking to back Hunt's rushing prop? Or just bet on the Browns to get back on track? Either way, BetMGM will give you a guaranteed $200 bonus just for placing a $10 wager on the game — it doesn't even matter if you win or lose.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: