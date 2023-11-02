Deshaun Watson Disappoints With Week 9 Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns' week will once again revolve around the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Things appeared to be moving in the right direction on Wednesday when he returned to practice and impressed onlookers with his play.
Things have already turned, however, as Watson's comments on Thursday are sure to disappoint Browns fans.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Watson had plenty to say while speaking with reporters. The most notable, though, was him stating "I'm not even sure" when asked about suiting up on Sunday. Watson added that he feels "good," but that he's just following the plan of the team's medical staff at this point.
A starting QB saying they're not sure if they'll play in a game that's just a few days away doesn't instill the most confidence. After all, the team will want to ensure Watson is 100% before he suits up, especially in order to avoid the situation that played out in Week 7 when he needed to be removed in the first quarter.
It's encouraging that Watson doesn't appear to be struggling since his return to practice. It'd be a whole new level of concern if he said his body wasn't responding well following Wednesday's session.
Watson's status still warrants close monitoring in the lead-up to kickoff, but it doesn't seem very likely that he plays. Cleveland showed some confidence in backup P.J. Walker being able to step up by not acquiring another QB at the trade deadline, and that faith might be tested again in Week 9.
The good news is that Walker's helped the team nab two wins in three appearances, and he would be 3-0 if not for last Sunday's collapse. He's beaten better teams, so the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals shouldn't pose any real obstacle this week.
