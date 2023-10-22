3 Browns Who Stepped Up After Deshaun Watson's Injury in Week 7
These Browns helped save the day after Deshaun Watson went down.
By Tyler Maher
3. Dustin Hopkins
A good kicker can win you a football game, and that's exactly what Hopkins did on Sunday.
Once Watson went down and Walker came in, it was inevitable that the Browns were going to have trouble finishing drives in the red zone. They were going to have to settle for field goals, but that's not a bad thing when you have a kicker as reliable as Hopkins.
Hopkins needed to be perfect in this game, and he was, going 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts. Incredibly, three of his field goals came from at least 50 yards out, but he had no problem knocking them down. Cleveland was barely getting into field goal range and not making Hopkins' job easy, but he came through regardless.
Hopkins was a life-saver last week as well, drilling 4 field goals during the Browns' upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. He's proven to be an excellent pickup since Cade York was cut and has now played a key part in multiple victories. Not only that, but he's also been one of the best kickers in the NFL, converting 16 of his 18 FG attempts (including 7-for-7 from 50+ yards) and all 8 of his PATs.
When Kevin Stefanski brings out the field goal unit these days, you know you're in good hands.
