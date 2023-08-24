3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
These Browns won't get cut, but don't expect them to make the 53-man roster.
The NFL roster cutdown day is almost here, with teams needing to drop from 90 to just 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29.
That means there will be a flurry of roster moves around the league over the next few days, and it won't all be cuts.
Some players are simply too good to cut but don't really fit into a team's long-term plans. Cleveland would rather have the roster spot open for someone else, but can't afford to part with certain players without getting compensation in return.
That's why these three Browns could find themselves traded, rather than cut, before the deadline.
3 Browns Trade Candidates
1. Harrison Bryant
Harrison Bryant doesn't seem to have what it takes to be a team's top tight end yet, but he's certainly a solid TE2 option. On this Cleveland roster, however, his talents are going to be wasted, as having maybe the best TE3 in the league is really not a distinction that matters very much.
Jordan Akins has lived up to the hype and then some as an offseason addition behind David Njoku, and barring injury there's just not much of a chance that Bryant has a path to significant playing time. But given how capable he is, there should be some teams out there willing to at least flip a bit of late-round draft capital in exchange for his services.
That move would also free up a roster spot for the Browns to keep the promising Zaire Mitchell-Paden. With Njoku/Akins/Bryant all in town, we'd need to try to get ZMP through waivers to keep him on the practice squad, but a Bryant trade would allow us to skip that risk and just keep him on the active roster.