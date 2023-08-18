3 Browns Who Blew Their Shot at a Roster Spot Against the Eagles
These guys have had plenty of chances, and they failed to impress.
As the Browns make a push to be competitive in the stacked AFC North in 2023, they can't afford many missteps. This includes on-field errors and off-field front office decisions.
Both of those factors play big roles in shaping a roster, and that's why Thursday night's preseason game against the Eagles should have solidified the fate of a few Browns. They continued to fail to perform on the field, and the front office needs to make the off-field decision to let them go.
Here are three Browns players who blew their chance at a roster spot on Thursday.
3 Browns Who Lost Their Jobs on Thursday
1. Cade York
It already felt irresponsible of the Browns to enter the preseason without any competition for Cade York. I know it hurts to admit that you completely blew a fourth-round pick, but York was one of the worst kickers in the NFL last season (30th in field goal percentage).
Now he's gone on to miss a field goal in each of his three preseason games in 2023, going a brutal 3-of-6.
I don't care what kind of potential you think the young kicker has — there are enough capable kickers on the market every year that it would be an all-time terrible roster decision to keep playing a bad one in hopes that he develops out of it.
Keeping York would absolutely cost us games in the regular season. We need competition at the position, and we need it yesterday.