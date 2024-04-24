3 Browns Trade Targets Heading Into NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to draft-day trades. Here are three players who are on the block whom they can try to acquire.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have turned their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft like every team in the NFL. The Browns don't have a first-round pick once again but they are still evaluating prospects to make the best possible selection when they are on the clock at No. 54 on Friday.
Knowing general manager Andrew Berry, however, we can expect a busy couple of days during the draft. He is certainly not leaving any stone unturned, meaning that we can see some trades happening.
The Browns have a second-round and a third-round pick in the top 100 of the draft, as well as four Day 3 picks. They could potentially package a few of these picks to either move up in the draft or trade for a veteran player. They might also use Greg Newsome, who has been a part of trade talks for a while, to look for upgrades in the roster.
Let's take a look at three players who might be available via a trade that the Browns should consider.
RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
The Browns may seem like they don't need another running back in the rotation but we still don't know enough about Nick Chubb's status for next season. Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman were brought on and Jerome Ford is still there, so adding another rusher might create an embarrassment of riches.
Yet, despite the sheer quantity of running backs in the rotation, there is some uncertainty about the quality.
Trading for a talented rusher like Khalil Herbert would make Browns fans feel better about their overall depth. Heading into his fourth season, Herbert is still on his rookie deal. Now that the Chicago Bears added D'Andre Swift in free agency, and also have Roschon Johnson on the roster, they may be willing to part ways with Herbert for a relatively cheap price.
Herbert is very good at avoiding tackles, averaging 4.9 yards per carry for his career. Last season, he finished with 611 yards on 132 attempts in 12 games for the Bears, adding two rushing and one receiving touchdowns.