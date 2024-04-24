3 Browns Trade Targets Heading Into NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to draft-day trades. Here are three players who are on the block whom they can try to acquire.
By Cem Yolbulan
WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Higgins has been the apple of Browns fans' eyes ever since the talented receiver requested a trade in March. Deshaun Watson already started recruiting him as the two have a Clemson connection despite not playing together there.
The former second-round pick would make a formidable duo with Amari Cooper, creating one of the most potent offenses the Browns have had in recent years. Despite trading for Jerry Jeudy this offseason, the Browns are likely not done adding to their receiver rotation, and Higgins would be the ultimate prize.
After back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ yards, Higgins came back to earth in 2023 because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games. Nevertheless, he finished with 42 catches, 656 yards, and five touchdowns despite playing without star quarterback Joe Burrow for a significant period of time.
The Bengals franchise-tagged Higgins in the offseason when the sides couldn't come to an agreement. Cincinnati still has until July 15 to give him a long-term extension but that might not be in the cards due to how expensive this team projects to be.
Higgins is likely acquirable for a second-round pick for the Browns but whether Andrew Berry would give up even more significant assets for another WR is another question.