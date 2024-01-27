Deshaun Watson Recruits Star Wide Receiver to Browns
Browns star wants a fellow Clemson Tiger to join him in Cleveland.
By Cem Yolbulan
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't produced on the field over the last two seasons, but at least he is keeping busy working off the field for his team. His latest role in the organization: free agent recruiter.
Watson wants to make a deep postseason run with the Browns next season. In order to achieve that goal, he is trying to bolster his receiving corps. He has his eyes on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Wants Tee Higgins On the Team
In his podcast, Watson openly discussed his desire to play with Higgins in a Browns uniform. The two Clemson products never got to play together in college, but Watson's affinity towards Higgins was clear in his remarks. The two have the same NFL agent David Mulugheta.
"We're gonna take good care of you. The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death. We got the Clemson ties. We ain't get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity."- Watson on Tee Higgins on his podcast
However, the odds of Higgins joining fellow Clemson Tiger are low. The 25-year-old's rookie contract expires in March, but the Bengals would be crazy to not retain him, either via a long-term deal, or a franchise tag.
Higgins went over 1,000 receiving yards in two of his four seasons in the NFL. If he were to hit the open market, he would likely be the most sought-after wide-out in the league outside of Mike Evans. The Browns are unlikely to afford him in that case either.
Even though the idea of having Higgins on the opposite of Amari Cooper is an appealing one for the Browns, Deshaun Watson probably has to wait a little longer to play with his dream receiver.
