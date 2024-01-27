Browns Make Surprising New Hire to Coaching Staff for 2024 Campaign
The Cleveland Browns are making some changes to their defensive coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season.
The Cleveland Browns are undergoing significant coaching changes this offseason. However, so far those changes have focused on the offensive end with the organizationparting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach TC McCartney after their wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.
This was perhaps understandable since the offense lagged behind the Browns' elite defensive unit all season.
However, the latest report suggests that changes are coming to the defensive side of the ball as well.
Browns News: Cleveland Hires Jacques Cesaire As Defensive Line Coach
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Cleveland is hiring Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach.
This is rather interesting because the Browns haven't announced anything with regard to their current DL coach Ben Bloom. This could mean that Bloom may have a different role on the defensive coaching staff.
Cesaire was the Houston Texans' defensive line coach for the past two seasons. Even though he had another year on his contract, the sides decided to go their separate ways since Cesaire was one of the last holdovers from the previous Lovie Smith regime in Houston.
The Texans' defensive unit significantly improved under Cesaire's leadership, going from one of the league's worst run defenses to ranking sixth against the run last season, holding opponents to 3.5 yards per attempt.
Now, Cesaire is inheriting a line that has some of the best talent in the league with Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Za'Darius Smith. If Cesaire can carry the success he had in Houston to Cleveland, the Browns' defense can hit another level next year.
