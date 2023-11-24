3 Browns Who Must Be Benched Before the Playoffs
If the Browns want to have a successful playoff run, Kevin Stefanski must consider benching these three players before the postseason.
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
Let me just preface by saying that I was impressed by Dorian Thompson-Robinson's preseason play. He could become a decent starter one day, but I don't see that happening this season.
Yes, Thompson-Robinson led the Browns to victory in Week 11, but his performance wasn't that memorable. The 2023 fifth-rounder only completed 55.8% of passes for 165 yards with an interception, earning an underwhelming 54.9 passer rating for his work.
P.J. Walker might not be any better, but the last thing the Browns need to do is to continue putting DTR in situations that he isn't ready for. Not only could it hinder his development, but it could also hurt Cleveland's postseason odds.
Additionally, the Browns signed veteran QB Joe Flacco earlier this week, meaning they can use Thompson-Robinson as the emergency third-string option.
Having said that, the team already confirmed that the rookie signal-caller will face the Denver Broncos in Week 12. But if Thompson-Robinson continues to show his inexperience on the field, Stefanski might have no choice but to leave him on the bench in hopes that he comes back better next year.
