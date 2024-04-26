3 Browns Who Will Be Replaced on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
These guys could be headed for the pine after Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns had to spend yet another painful first round of the NFL Draft just waiting for their selections to eventually come, and they will begin with a couple of picks on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Browns hold the 54th overall selection in the second round and the 85th overall pick in the third round.
That's not exactly the type of range where you're getting no-brainer Day 1 starters, but this is a deep draft at certain position groups and the Browns could get some dudes with those picks.
Which players currently on the depth chart might need to be looking over their shoulder a little bit going into Friday's festivities?
1. Jedrick Wills, OT
The run on offensive linemen in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft was absolutely legendary. From the fifth overall pick where the Chargers selected Joe Alt (Notre Dame) to the 29th overall pick where the Cowboys selected Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, there were nine offensive linemen selected.
And that's probably just the tip of the iceberg at that position group in this draft class.
Of course, there are tiers when looking at the offensive line class overall, but there will likely be players capable of starting right away at the left tackle position in the NFL available with the Browns' selection at 54 overall, maybe even at that 85th overall spot. That's not to say that former first-round pick Jedrick Wills is going to be replaced immediately, but perhaps they take his successor to replace him eventually.
Jed Wills ain't safe on Day 2.