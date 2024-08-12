3 Browns Who Won't Survive the Preseason
By Randy Gurzi
1. Siaki Ika, Nose Tackle
Cleveland fans were initially thrilled to see Siaki Ika selected at No. 98 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Ika was seen as a run-stuffer which is something their defense sorely needed.
The problem was that Ika had regressed in his final season at Baylor. He also put up some unimpressive numbers at the Scouting Combine, testing at, or near the bottom in every athletic drill. He did this even after losing roughly 20 pounds.
Even with the athletic concerns, his strength was supposed to be his calling card. While he's as strong as an ox, the hand usage has been a concern and he was exposed as a rookie.
Ika was a healthy scratch for 13 games, only getting a shot when Maurice Hurst was lost for the year. He appeared in the final four games and recorded no stats, often getting pushed back several yards.
A slow camp in 2024 has him on the bubble and he didn't help himself on Saturday. Ika was brought onto the field in the second quarter and he promptly drew a flag for being offsides. It was waived off since the Packers secured a first down but the coaching staff saw enough and pulled him from the game.
General manager Andrew Berry has been reluctant to move on from his earlier draft picks quickly but Ika threatens to change that. His only saving grace would be the lack of options at nose tackle but if rookie Jowon Briggs looks halfway decent, Ika should be out.
