3 Browns Who Won't Survive the Season in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
A new season kicks off for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 8 as they host the Dallas Cowboys in the newly christened Huntington Bank Field.
Both teams had success during the regular season in 2023 but were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. They now look to get started with a 1-0 mark but as we know, each year in the NFL is a marathon and not a sprint. While every game matters, the campaign will not be decided solely on this contest alone.
With an eye well beyond Week 1, let's take a look at three players who are currently on the 53-man roster who might not last the entire season with Cleveland.
3. James Hudson III, OT
The offensive line was a major concern in 2023 for Cleveland due to several injuries. Heading into their opening game this year, it remains a focal point.
Jedrick Wills, Jr. finally returned to practice following a knee injury that prematurely ended his fourth season in the NFL. With Wednesday being his first practice of the offseason, Wills admitted he won't be starting against Dallas. Instead, it will likely be Jack Conklin, who hasn't played on the left side since 2017. With Conklin on the left side, Dawand Jones will man the duties on the opposite side of the line.
That's not the best sign for James Hudson III who had been the swing tackle for the past three seasons. He's appeared in 45 games with 14 starts but hasn't been very impressive. That's why Cleveland signed Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adeniji this offseason.
Adeniji is currently on the IR but could return at some point. Ifedi might also find his way back to the active roster after being placed on the practice squad. If either player does return, it will be at the expense of Hudson.