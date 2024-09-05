3 Browns Who Won't Survive the Season in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
1. Maurice Hurst, Jr., Defensive Tackle
Maurice Hurst, Jr. felt like someone who could be on the outside looking in when the 53-man roster was being predicted. With Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, and Mike Hall, Jr. all on the roster, Hurst was firmly on the bubble. Of course, he was aided by the release of Siaki Ika, who was a major reach in the third round last year. But even with Ika being let go, there was no guarantee the Browns would keep five defensive tackles on the roster.
Again, Hurst was saved due to factors out of his control. Hall, their second-round pick from Ohio State, was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List before the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players. Hall was charged in a domestic dispute this offseason and the league took him off the roster to allow the situation to play out in the legal system.
There's no timetable for this to play out but if Hall is back before the end of the season, that could be problematic for Hurst.
Added as a free agent last year, Hurst was a solid weapon for Cleveland. He had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 13 games. The problem is that he ended the season on the IR which has been the norm for him.
Since entering the NFL in 2018, Hurst has played a full slate of games just once, which was in 2019. He played in just two games in 2021 and none in 2022 before making it through all but four games in 2023. That's why it seems likely the Browns would lean on Hall over Hurst should he come off the exempt list.