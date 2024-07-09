3 Buckeyes Who Could Make or Break Ohio State's CFP Chances
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into a big-time season with sky-high expectations. After missing out on the college football playoffs last year, that shouldn't be the case this season.
The Buckeyes had the No. 1 recruiting class and got key additions through the transfer portal. Ryan Day and his squad are the No. 2 ranked team heading into the season. They are stacked on both sides of the ball and expected to be serious National Championship contenders.
We all know the college football season can change weekly, but Ohio State can withstand the adversity that will come their way.
As we get closer to the start of the season, we'll discuss three Buckeyes who will either make or break their college playoff chances.
1. Will Howard, QB
Howard has been at Kansas State throughout his collegiate career before coming over to Ohio State. During his time there, he showed some flashes of being a solid passer with the athleticism to pick up yards with his legs.
He has good size at 6'4, 237 pounds with a good velocity on his throws. He currently holds multiple Kansas State records, ranking fifth in passing yards (5,786) but fourth in career completions (458) and total touchdowns responsible for (67).
Despite these solid numbers, playing in the Big Ten is a different beast. The two biggest games on the schedule came on Nov. 2 at Penn State and at home against Michigan on Nov. 30.
To be considered real threats, the Buckeyes need to win both of these games and Howard needs to step up. There will be moments throughout the season when Howard must lead his team to victory. This group is loaded but as the quarterback, you play the most important position so more pressure falls onto you.
Whether he rises to the occasion will play a factor in OSU's playoff chances.