3 Cavaliers Rotation Players Who Will Be Replaced This Offseason
By Jovan Alford
After a disappointing showing in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to retool their roster this offseason.
The Cavs’ core four of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley have been the subject of trade rumors since the season ended. However, as of now, Cleveland is reportedly set on keeping this group together.
If that’s the case, the Cavaliers must make a few changes to their rotation/bench this offseason. Cleveland was ranked 14th in bench scoring this season (34.4 points per game). But the Cavs struggled on the glass (averaging 13.1 rebounds per game -- 28th in the NBA) and only shot 44.7 percent from the field (21st in the Association).
Cleveland’s best rotation player was veteran Caris LeVert, who scored 14.4 points per game in the regular season but was held to a shocking 10.1 points a game in the postseason. The veteran wing also struggled from beyond the arc in the playoffs, shooting 18.2 percent.
Luckily for Cleveland, LeVert is scheduled to be with the team for another season, but they could use another double-digit scoring threat off the bench. Below, we’ll discuss a few rotation players who might be with the Cavaliers next season.
1. Ty Jerome
With the emergence of Sam Merrill down the stretch in the regular season, the Cavaliers might need to part ways with Jerome.
Cleveland signed the 26-year-old guard to a two-year, $4.6 million contract in free agency last summer. However, the former first-round pick only played in two games this season for the Cavs after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
Heading into the 2023-24 season, Jerome was viewed as a depth piece, who could make a shot from beyond the arc. Before arriving in Cleveland, Jerome scored 6.9 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range in 2022-23 with Golden State.
The Cavaliers didn’t get a chance to see that from Jerome this season and may be better off cutting ties with him. Jerome is only scheduled to make $2.5 million next season. The Cavaliers could find a third guard in the NBA draft or free agency.