3 Cavaliers Who Won't Survive the 2024 Trade Deadline
Don't be surprised if these three Cavaliers are no longer in Cleveland once the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline passes on Thursday, Feb. 8.
2. Isaac Okoro, SF/PF
When the 2023-24 NBA season began, it looked like Cavs fans were in for more of the same from Isaac Okoro. The former 2020 fifth-overall selection just wasn't producing in a bench role, averaging 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.
Even if his defensive play was solid, his lack of offensive production resulted in his being a popular trade candidate. But everything changed once the Cavaliers promoted him to a starting role beginning on Dec. 16.
Since that date, Okoro has been averaging 10.6 PTS/3.3 REB/2.4 AST with .500/.365/.660 shooting splits while playing 28.5 minutes across 18 consecutive starts. Although his play is far from perfect, it's night and day compared to his bench production.
Even with his improved play, though, Okoro is still a trade candidate. He's a restricted free agent at the end of the season and might not fit into Cleveland's plans — especially depending on his asking price. If the Cavaliers don't see a point in working together beyond this season, it makes sense to trade Okoro at the deadline rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.
Besides, Okoro's improved play may have only increased his trade value. He's still on the younger side of 25 and his recent play might have potential suitors believing that even more progress is on the horizon. The Cavaliers can use that belief to get as big of a return as possible.