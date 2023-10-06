3 Most Disappointing Browns Through the First Month of the Season
These guys need to step it up after the bye week.
By Tyler Maher
3. Kareem Hunt
It's only been 2 games, but you can't like what you've seen from Kareem Hunt so far.
He's only seen 5 carries in both games and didn't do much with them, finishing with 12 rushing yards in his season debut and 13 yards in his follow-up effort. He also needs to get more involved in the passing game, as he's only caught 2-of-3 targets for 22 yards. Hunt doesn't have a touchdown yet, either.
A slow start was to be expected from Hunt, who didn't sign with the team until Week 3 after Nick Chubb went down. He missed all of preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season as well, so it's going to take him some time to ramp up, even if he does already appear to be in great shape.
Hunt has clearly taken a back seat to Jerome Ford in the backfield so far, but it'd be nice if they could be more of a 1A and 1B situation to take the pressure off each other and keep each other fresh. Ford has been pretty quiet other than his big Week 2 performance, so it's not clear that he's cut out for an RB1 role anyways.
To do that, however, Hunt will have to show more of what made him such a special player in the first place. Averaging 2.5 yards per carry isn't going to cut it, especially in an offense that's designed to run the ball.
We brought Hunt back to give the backfield a boost, but so far he hasn't done that. Hopefully he feels more comfortable in the offense after the bye.
