3 Dream Browns Trade Targets This Offseason
Taking a look at some dream Cleveland Browns trade targets for 2024.
2. Trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams
Keeping in theme with the need for the Browns to attack the wide receiver position, a dream trade for just about any team in the 2024 offseason would be to acquire arguably the best all-around receiver in the league.
Davante Adams is 32 this season. The Raiders have moved in from the previous regime (which traded for Adams in the first place) and might want to reload when it comes to NFL Draft capital. New general manager Tom Telesco will have to weigh his options if teams are calling and offering upwards of a second-round pick for someone like Adams.
That kind of trade might not sit well with the fan base, but the Raiders have gotten two really good years out of Adams and it hasn't really mattered at all. They might need to move on and trade him to the highest bidder.
The Browns would obviously benefit greatly from having a duo at the wide receiver position like Amari Cooper and Davante Adams, two of the best technicians in the game at their position. Those guys know how to get open, they make big plays, they are threats in the red zone, and they can win in the open field after the catch.
Giving him a duo like Adams and Cooper would certainly leave no room for doubt about Watson's ability (or inability) to return to the MVP form we saw from him five years ago.