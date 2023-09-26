3 Early Browns Trade Deadline Targets to Make a Super Bowl Run
If the Browns want to win the Super Bowl, it's better to start wheeling and dealing sooner than later.
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB
After Chubb went down in Week 2, second-year RB Jerome Ford stepped up by rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries. At the time, it seemed like the Browns would be just fine without their lead rusher.
Unfortunately, our run game left a lot to be desired against the Titans one week later. Cleveland rushed the ball 31 times for a putrid 78 yards against Tennessee, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. There wasn't even a single Brown who rushed for the 30-yard mark as Pierre Strong led the way with 27.
Even the freshly signed Kareem Hunt looked rusty in his 2023 debut, turning five carries into only 13 yards.
If the underwhelming performance wasn't a one-off situation, it'd be in the Browns' best interest to make a play for the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor. The dynamic rusher is currently on the PUP list and ineligible to play until Week 5 after requesting a trade during the offseason.
The Browns' offense needs an elite workhorse like Chubb to reach its full potential and Taylor is the next best thing. The 24-year-old RB has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 TDs over 43 career games, hauling in an additional 802 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
It's also a long-term deal if Cleveland isn't certain about Chubb's ability to bouncer-back in 2024.
Taylor is an easy upgrade over anyone in our RB room and would add another offensive weapon that opponents must respect. While the Browns can certainly make the playoffs with their current crop, JT28 is someone who can take us from postseason hopefuls to legitimate championship contenders.
Besides, with over $35.9 million in cap space, the Browns have more than enough money to take a risk like this.