VIDEO: Kareem Hunt Gets Big Welcome on First Day Back With Browns
The Cleveland Browns have officially brought back Kareem Hunt to bolster their shorthanded backfield. Hunt provides the team with a plug-and-play RB who's already familiar with the system, which should allow him to hit the ground running in Week 3.
Nearly everyone is excited to have Hunt back in the fold, and that includes his teammates.
Kareem Hunt Browns News
Hunt held introductory Zoom calls with the media on Wednesday after his re-signing became official. While he was in the middle of the interview, he was interrupted by linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who yelled "Welcome back!" several times and gave Hunt a big hug.
This moment is sure to put a smile on everyone's face. It shows the legitimate excitement from the Browns' locker room that the veteran rusher is back, which is sorely needed after the gut punch that was Nick Chubb's injury.
It was great to see Cleveland act so swiftly following Monday Night Football. A loss of that magnitude, in that way, could've sent this locker room into a tailspin. While guys' hearts are obviously still heavy, the return of Hunt provides something to be happy about.
With Hunt back, the Browns will waste no time figuring out ways to incorporate him into the offense. His experience with the team's concepts should allow for a smooth start, but he'll also have some rust to shake off after being out of a job since March. That clears the way for Jerome Ford to continue his positive momentum and take over the lead back job while Hunt gets back up to speed.
Cleveland fans have another reason to be excited ahead of Week 3 thanks to Bet365. New users who sign up through our link will receive a whopping $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of just $1. Best of all, the credits are guaranteed, so if you back the Browns to win and they lose after Chubb's injury, you still receive your bonus. Make to act fast, though, before this promo's gone!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER