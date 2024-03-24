3 Former Browns Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2024 Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns have re-signed a lot of their free agents this offseason. However, there are still a few players still searching for a new team this coming season.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns haven’t made a lot of huge signings in free agency this offseason, as they have made a concerted effort to re-sign some of their free agents and bolster their QB room with the signings of Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.
The Browns still have some cap space ($3.8 million per OverTheCap) to use on signing a few more players to the roster. However, seeing them stand pat and prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft wouldn't be shocking.
Nonetheless, a few notable players from last year’s squad are still looking to latch on to a new team, as it doesn’t seem likely they will return to Cleveland this coming season.
1. Kareem Hunt
The veteran running back gave the Browns’ running game a much-needed boost last season after star running back Nick Chubb went down with a devastating season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
Hunt and second-year running back Jerome Ford became a formidable duo as the Browns were ranked 12th in rushing yards per game in 2023 (118.6). The 28-year-old running back did not play a significant role in the Browns’ passing game as he did in years past (15 receptions for 84 yards).
However, Cleveland was okay with that as Hunt was a weapon in the red zone, scoring nine rushing touchdowns (career-high). The former Toledo standout also recorded 411 yards on 135 carries.
After Cleveland’s season ended in the Super Wild Card round against the Houston Texans, Hunt expressed his desire to return to the team in the offseason. However, the Browns have gone in a different direction, signing veterans D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines.
Spotrac projects Hunt’s calculated market value as a two-year, $9 million, which might be too expensive for many teams looking for a backup running back. Based on what Hunt did in 2023 with the Browns, it’s clear that he still has something left in the tank and eventually will sign with a new team.