3 Former Super Bowl Champs the Browns Could Still Sign
The Cleveland Browns could look to sign these Super Bowl winners to add veteran depth to their roster.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns mostly stood pat in free agency and opted to retain their key players instead. This is certainly a valid strategy as the team overachieved last season despite a slew of injuries. There is a sense that the Browns could make a postseason run again if they manage to stay healthy.
And it's not like they had a ton of cap space to work with anyway. They did what they could by trading for Jerry Jeudy. Considering that they don't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they are going to have to mostly rely on their current roster.
However, there are still some options available on the open market. These veterans with Super Bowl experience can be valuable depth pieces for the Browns as free-agent targets. Let's take a look.
Cam Fleming, LT
The 31-year-old offensive lineman spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He has been out of the spotlight as he hasn't been in the postseason in a while but Fleming has extensive playoff experience, having won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots earlier in his career.
Fleming missed 11 games last season and 12 games in 2021, so injuries are clearly a concern for the veteran but when he suits up, he might still be a better option than Jedrick Wills Jr. He has graded over 70 in pass blocking on PFF for the past two seasons, a number Wills hasn't seen since his rookie season in 2020.
Left tackle is one of the most immediate needs for the Browns who want to improve in the trenches offensively. Adding an experienced pass blocker and blindside protector like Fleming as a depth option could help on that front.