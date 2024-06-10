3 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their organized team activities and will start their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Jun. 10. Even though they spent the offseason doing a solid job filling the holes on their roster, the Browns still need a few more depth options to round out the team.
Fortunately for them, there are still a few veterans available on the free-agent market who would be excellent additions to the roster ahead of the minicamp. Let's explore.
Donovan Smith, OT
One of the areas that the Browns needed to tackle this offseason but failed to do so is the offensive line. Specifically, the offensive tackle position. This is especially significant since protecting Deshaun Watson should arguably be one of the most important things for Cleveland this season.
Jedrick Wills Jr. is projected to start at left tackle and Jack Conklin should take over at right tackle once he comes back from his injury. Both players missed significant time last season and Dawand Jones and James Hudson don't necessarily provide the peace of mind the Browns need at the position to start the season.
An experienced veteran at left tackle who has a championship pedigree could help the Browns take the next step in their postseason goals. Donovan Smith, who spent his career protecting Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, fits that bill.
Smith is turning 31 before next season but was still a decent option for the Chiefs last season. He missed five games last season but he has largely been healthy for most of his career. He doesn't need to be the full-time starter, but as a depth option in a position of need, the Browns could do worse than Smith.