3 Guardians Who Will Be Gone After the Season
These Guardians survived the trade deadline, but don't expect to see them back in 2024.
Unwilling to commit to trying to win the AL Central this season, the Cleveland Guardians instead looked to build through prospects at the trade deadline. The one big upgrade they did make to this team in the short-term was getting rid of Josh Bell though, and freeing ourselves from his $16 million player option this summer.
Without a playoff push likely to materialize, the deadline moves will only be the beginning of the roster shakeups that Cleveland stands to undergo before the 2024 season kicks off in the spring.
Here are three remaining Guardians players that won't be around next season.
Guardians Who Will Be Gone After the Season
1. Daniel Norris
I expected Daniel Norris to be moved at the deadline once it became clear the Guardians weren't buying, but now I'm even more confident that he won't be getting a new deal this offseason.
Norris is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and there's just no real reason to bring him back to Cleveland on a new deal.
Even in the midst of a fight for the AL Central, the 30-year-old reliever has only found his way into four games at the major league level this season, and the results over 8.0 innings have been nothing special.
Someone will be interested in paying Norris to eat some innings out of the bullpen, but that's not a major need the Guardians will be facing, and Norris will end up going somewhere else in free agency.