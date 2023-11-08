3 Guardians Who Will Benefit Most from Stephen Vogt Hiring
Vogt can help these guys take their game to the next level.
By Tyler Maher
2. The Starting Rotation
Cleveland has so many good young starting pitchers that it's hard to choose just one. In that case, we'll lump them together here for simplicity's sake.
Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams are all coming off of strong rookie seasons, so the future looks bright for them. It will be up to Vogt, however, to manage them appropriately and preserve their arms during Year 2.
With Shane Bieber likely either getting traded soon or leaving in free agency next winter, the Guardians need someone to step up and be the leader of the staff. Vogt should look to empower his young hurlers, grow their confidence and keep their careers going in the right direction.
Young pitchers are precious and sometimes finicky commodities, so Vogt will have his hands full. He'll need to keep all of them on track, as they represent the future of Cleveland's organization and will be at the heart of its next great core.
Helping them build on their rookie success will be key, especially if they endure some struggles in Year 2 as the league adjusts to them. Vogt has spent many years working with pitchers 1-on-1 and helping them attack hitters, so his advice will be invaluable to them.