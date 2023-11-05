Guardians Trade Proposal is Franchise-Altering Blockbuster
This would be a big one.
By Tyler Maher
The MLB offseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians have a fair amount of work to do. Not only do they need to find a new manager to replace Terry Francona, but they also must revamp a roster that finished 76-86 last year.
In regards to the second goal, the Guardians are limited in what they can do in free agency, so trading tends to be a more viable path for them. They have plenty of trade chips to dangle this winter, including an ace on an expiring contract.
Guardians Trade Rumors
According to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, one trade Cleveland should consider this offseason involves shipping out Shane Bieber for a batch of prospects.
As many Guardians fans know, Bieber is entering the final year of his contract before free agency. If Cleveland doesn't plan on re-signing him, now would be the perfect time to get some value back for the former Cy Young winner before he leaves next winter.
The New York Mets are in the market for pitching help after trading away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander last summer. They also have the money to extend Bieber if they want, so he wouldn't necessarily be a one-year rental for them.
In exchange, the Mets have several prospects that could be attractive to the Guardians, including outfielder Alex Ramirez along with pitchers Christian Scott and Tyler Stuart.
Cleveland desperately needs help in the outfield, and Ramirez could be able to provide that soon. He was a top-100 prospect heading into the 2023 campaign and has shown potential in the minors, especially on the bases (58 steals). Meanwhile, Scott took a big step forward in Double-A last year (2.47 ERA in 12 starts) and Stuart advanced to Double-A as well.
For one year of Bieber, getting all three of those guys would be a pretty good haul and is a move that the Guardians' front office should strongly consider.
