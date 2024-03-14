3 Low-Cost Playmakers the Browns Should Target in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns still have holes to fill on offense now that free agency is underway. Here are three low-cost playmakers they can still sign to fill those voids.
Browns Should Target WR Parris Campbell in Free Agency
If targeting Renfrow doesn't work out for the Browns, there's always Parris Campbell.
The 26-year-old pass-catcher was a non-factor more often than not for the New York Giants last season. Campbell only hauled in 20 catches for 104 yards without a touchdown, but the lack of production wasn't completely his fault. Not only did they have one of the worst attacks in the NFL, but the Giants also limited him to just 27% of offensive snaps.
Having said that, there are positives about Campell's game. Firstly, the 74.1% catch rate he recorded last season was a career-high, proving that he can be a reliable target. It was also only in 2022 that he provided the Indianapolis Colts with a reliable slot presence, setting career highs in receptions (63), yards (623), and TDs (3).
If the Browns decide they've had enough of Elijah Moore after last year's shortcomings, I love the idea of Campbell as the slot receiver this fall. Besides, he'll likely come cheap after having a down year.
