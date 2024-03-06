4 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency
With the start of NFL free agency right around the corner, these four Cleveland Browns find themselves on thin ice before the open market kickstarts.
The Cleveland Browns exceeded expectations with an 11-6 record during the 2023 NFL season, but there's always room for improvement. Fortunately, help might not be too far away. Free agency opens on March 13, giving the Browns plenty of options to upgrade the roster in hopes of making a Super Bowl run next season.
While it's exciting to theorize who the Browns could sign this spring, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows. After all, several players on Cleveland's roster underperformed in 2023 and could wind up losing their jobs to a newly signed free agent.
With that in mind, here are four Browns who are on thin ice heading into free agency.
1. WR Elijah Moore
It goes without saying that Elijah Moore's 2023 performance was nothing short of underwhelming.
After being acquired from the New York Jets for a second-round pick last March, Moore went on to record only 59 receptions, 640 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns with the Browns. The former Ole Miss product only yielded a 56.7% catch rate and 73.4 passer rating when targeted on top of failing to hit the 50-yard mark in 14 of his 18 appearances (including the playoffs).
If Moore was just some depth wideout, his performance would've been better received. However, he was expected to be Cleveland's WR2 behind Amari Cooper, so it's easy to see why Browns fans are disappointed with No. 8's output.
This year's free agent class boasts several talented WRs, ranging from the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Curtis Samuel to Kendrick Bourne and Calvin Ridley. In other words, if the Browns want to replace Moore this offseason, they have plenty of options.