4 Browns Who Will Lose Their Roster Spot to a Rookie in the NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns must upgrade several areas of their roster to come back better than ever for the 2024 NFL campaign. With that in mind, look for these four Browns to lose their roster spots to rookies found in the NFL Draft.
Cleveland Browns fans are eager to see who their team adds once the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around in April. The Browns might not have a first-round selection this time around, but they still hold seven picks that will used to find potential difference-makers to help to win Super Bowl LIX next season.
Cleveland had one of its best performances in 2023, but there's still plenty of room for improvement. Several Browns on the roster left much to be desired last season and it wouldn't be surprising if general manager Andrew Berry replaced any underperformers with hungry rookies from this year's draft class.
Let's look at four Browns who are most likely to be replaced by rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Elijah Moore, WR
It goes without saying at this point that Elijah Moore's 2023 performance was not what fans had hoped to see.
Acquired via trade from the New York Jets last offseason, Moore finished his third NFL campaign with only 59 receptions for 640 yards and a pair of touchdowns across 17 games. Although that's decent production for an average wideout, it was disappointing to see from more considering how he produced a 43-538-5 stat line in 11 games as a rookie two years ago.
If the Browns want to give quarterback Deshaun Watson his best chance of success in 2024, things must change. It's growing increasingly clear that Moore might not be a legitimate No. 2 WR and it'd be wise if Cleveland replaced him with a rookie playmaker. Day 2 of the draft is expected to feature several wideouts that could help that franchise, ranging from Texas' Xavier Worthy to South Carolina's Xavier Legette.
There just isn't an excuse for the Browns to go through the draft and come out without a WR to start opposite Amari Cooper. Moore is fine as the WR3 going forward, however, leaving him with a bigger role would be a mistake.