3 More Browns Who Need Contract Extensions After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
By Cem Yolbulan
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout season in his third campaign with the Cleveland Browns and justifiably earned a massive three-year, $39 million contract extension. Now, the 24-year-old linebacker will be under contract in Cleveland through the end of the 2027 season.
Now that the Browns secured a key piece of their defense long-term, it's time they shift their attention to other pressing contract extensions.
Here are three players the Browns have to give a contract extension to without losing any more time.
David Njoku
Before the 2022 NFL season, the Browns made the risky decision to give Njoku a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension after placing the franchise tag on him. This was before the talented tight end had proven anything in the league yet, coming off a season where he hauled in 36 catches, 475 yards, and four touchdowns. This extension worked out well so far as Njoku had the two best seasons of his career since then, including his breakout 2023 campaign where he went for 81 catches, 882 yards, and six touchdowns.
The 28-year-old pass-catcher has two more seasons on his deal, so there is no urgency to get a deal done immediately. However, it may be wise to give him an extension before he takes another leap and becomes even more expensive. Njoku is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and another similar campaign will make extension talks even more complicated. It is a good problem to have for the Browns but having star offensive players on team-friendly deals is massively important for any team trying to win a Super Bowl.