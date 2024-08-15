3 More Browns Who Need Contract Extensions After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
By Cem Yolbulan
Martin Emerson Jr.
I know, I know. This is a bit premature. Martin Emerson isn't extension-eligible until the 2025 offseason but this is how important it is to sign him to a long-term contract.
The Browns' front line understandably gets all the attention and most of the credit for their impenetrable defense. Therefore, backfield defenders like Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Grant Delpit can go under the radar. There is also the perception that Emerson had a down year in 2023 after his impressive rookie season.
However, Emerson had an excellent sophomore season. Only allowing a 46.8% completion rate, he finished the year without giving up a single touchdown and recorded four interceptions. With 14 passes defended, and 59 total tackles, Emerson looked the part of a CB1.
It will be of utmost importance to retain Emerson on a team-friendly deal. The former Mississippi State standout is on his rookie contract for two more seasons and considering the possibility that his cornerback partner Ward might be declining over the next couple of years, the Browns can't afford to lose Emerson.
Similarly to what they have done with their stars before, they may have to overpay Emerson with the hope of him living up to the contract.