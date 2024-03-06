3 Most Likely Joe Flacco Free Agency Destinations
QB Joe Flacco is one of several free agents that the Cleveland Browns must address this offseason. Here are the veteran signal-caller's three most likely destinations in free agency.
3. Cleveland Browns
Just because Flacco is a pending free agent doesn't mean that he won't be returning to Cleveland.
After all, it isn't as if the Browns' QB situation is all that different from the Jets. Watson might not be as old as Rodgers, but he's still coming off a major season-ending injury and there's no telling how he'll perform — especially after his lackluster pre-injury play. And much like the Wilson-Boyle-Siemian trio, Walker and Thompson-Robinson weren't the answer once the QB1 went down.
Flacco has made it clear that he loved his brief time with the Browns and it seems like he's open to returning to the organization. Given how Cleveland likely would've missed the playoffs had it not been for his late-season heroics, the Browns would be silly not to reward his efforts with a second contract.
If Watson can't return to former, a reliable backup QB like Flacco is needed. The Browns can't afford to roster mediocre insurance options again because it isn't guaranteed that they'll be able to find someone like Flacco if things get tough late in the season again.
Andrew Berry is even open to bringing Flacco back, so don't be surprised if the Browns general manager puts his money where his mouth is by making it happen.
