3 Offseason Needs the Browns Can't Ignore in 2024
If winning the Super Bowl in 2025 is the main priority, the Cleveland Browns can't afford to ignore these three offseason needs in the coming months.
Browns Offseason Need #2: Backup QB
The Browns learned the importance of having a good backup quarterback the hard way during the 2023 NFL season. With injuries limiting Deshaun Watson to just six starts, Cleveland was forced to turn to the tandem of P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center early on in the year.
Walker and Thompson-Robinson were disastrous under center. The struggling duo combined to a 2-3 record across five starts while completing 114-of-223 passing attempts (51.1%) for 1,114 yards, two TDs, and nine interceptions. Additionally, Walker and Thompson-Robinson finished with the fifth- (52.2) and fourth-worst (51.2) passer ratings, respectively, out of 59 eligible QBs.
Fortunately, Joe Flacco arrived on the scene in December, leading the Browns to a 4-1 record en route to a Wild Card appearance. While Cleveland fans wouldn't mind seeing Flacco serve as Watson's backup next season, the 39-year-old gunslinger is a free agent this offseason and could command more money than Berry & Co. are willing to cough up.
Watson is expected to make a full recovery from his season-ending injuries, but that doesn't mean the Browns can't take precautions. On top of his injury history, he didn't exactly look like his old self whenever he played last season. Bringing in a reliable backup QB in case Watson winds up injured or his play slips further is a no-brainer.