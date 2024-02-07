6 Browns on Thin Ice After Ken Dorsey Hiring
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice after the Ken Dorsey hiring?
Anytime a team fires assistant coaches, you know that the ice is starting to get pretty thin for everyone involved in the operation. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had to deal with a ton of major injuries this past season, and did a heck of a job, all things considered. But even with all of the injuries, Stefanski fired Alex Van Pelt and brought in Ken Dorsey to replace him.
The addition of Dorsey means that others within the Browns' organization are now on the hot seat.
Once again, that pressure is going to trickle from the top down. Who has been put on watch now that Dorsey is in the mix?
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
Not that the Browns can really do much about it financially, but there's no question that Deshaun Watson is on thin ice going into his third season in Cleveland. Watson was limited to just six games in his first year with the Browns due to serving a suspension handed down by the league. In his second season with the Browns, Watson again was limited to just six games (five and change, in all reality), this time due to injury.
Watson's on-field performance hasn't really warranted a lot of patience from the organization. The Browns took a huge risk making the trade for Watson when they did, and whether or not that risk will pay off is still to be determined.
The Browns haven't suffered as a team since the Watson trade depleted their NFL Draft capital for a handful of years, but Watson needs to do his part as soon as possible.