3 Offseason Needs the Browns Can't Ignore in 2024
If winning the Super Bowl in 2025 is the main priority, the Cleveland Browns can't afford to ignore these three offseason needs in the coming months.
Browns Offseason Need #3: Offensive Line Depth
The Browns dealt with injuries throughout the 2023 campaign and a lot of them concerned the offensive line.
Tackles Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones — as well as guard Dawson Deaton — all ended the season on the injured reserve. That's without mentioning how starting left guard Joel Bitonio also missed two games for the first time since 2016, which could become more of a common occurrence now that he's in his 30s.
The above offensive linemen are expected to recover in time for the 2024 campaign, but that doesn't mean the Browns shouldn't add depth this offseason. After all, serious injuries can open the door to future issues and it's better for Cleveland to be safe than sorry.
Besides, Geron Christian, Nick Harris, and Michael Dunn are all pending free agents, further highlighting the need for depth. While it wouldn't be shocking if any of the trio were re-signed (especially Christian), it also wouldn't hurt if the Browns upgraded them with better options.
A strong (and deep) O-line group is paramount to winning titles in the NFL. Hopefully, the Browns don't forget that when they handle their offseason business.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: