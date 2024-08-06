3 Players Who Have Gone Missing at Browns Training Camp
After winning 11 games last season despite injury issues all over the place, expectations are understandably going to be much higher for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. The Browns re-upped the contracts of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, proving the organization believes they've got the team on the right track.
Along with high hopes internally, Cleveland Browns fans are undoubtedly expecting this team to take another step forward this season, especially if Deshaun Watson can return to playing like the quarterback we once saw in Houston.
But for whatever reasons, there are always going to be players who fall short of the expectations of fans. At training camp, there are definitely a handful of players who are feeling the heat and coming under the microscope.
1. Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle
I'm going to shoehorn Jedrick Wills into this category a little bit, because we know why he's missing at training camp. Wills is making his way back from a knee injury and his recovery process seems to be rather on track at this stage.
But whenever Wills does come back, there's going to be massive pressure on him to perform at a high level right away. We just saw his 2020 NFL Draft classmate Tristan Wirfs become one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the league.
The Browns are already having to deal with the absence of Wills and starting right tackle Jack Conklin this offseason. Dawand Jones showed last year that he's going to be a capable starter when called upon but as a former first-round pick, Wills really needs to hit the ground running when he's medically cleared.
This will be a pivotal year for Wills as he's slated to hit free agency in 2025 and could be in line for a big pay day if he plays well.